Billy Graham Trivia: What Reminder Did He Give President Reagan?

Q: What reminder did Billy Graham give Ronald Reagan at the beginning of his second term as president?
A: To take spiritual courage.
On Jan. 20, 1985, the day President Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term, Billy Graham spoke during the National Prayer Service at Washington Cathedral.
“During the next four years, many of you here today will have to make decisions of state perhaps greater than any of those made by your predecessors,” he said. “Because of modern technology, you will hold in your hands the destiny not only of America but of the entire world. Christ, whom the Bible speaks of as the source of all wisdom, said, ‘What shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?’ (Mark 8:36). I believe that applies to nations as well as individuals, for a nation that loses its spiritual courage will grow old before its time.”
